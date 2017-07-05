BRIEF-Alio Gold Inc Q2 average selling price realized was $1,252/oz
* Alio Gold Inc - gold production of 22,011 ounces for Q2 achieves upper end of production guidance
July 5 Cross Country Healthcare Inc-
* Cross Country Healthcare completes acquisition of Advantage Rn & reaffirms second quarter 2017 guidance
* Cross Country Healthcare Inc sees q2 2017 revenue of $207 million - $212 million and expects revenue to be in middle of range
* Cross Country Healthcare Inc sees q2 2017 adjusted eps of $0.08 - $0.10 and now expects adjusted eps to be towards upper end of range
* Cross country healthcare inc - now expects q2 gross profit margin, adjusted ebitda to be towards upper end of respective ranges issued on May 3, 2017
* Q2 revenue view $209.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sierra Metals Inc says its common shares have been approved for listing on NYSE market
* Cato Corp - sales for twenty-two weeks ended July 1, 2017 were $386.5 million, down 16% over sales of $460.9 million for twenty-two weeks ended July 2, 2016