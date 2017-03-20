BRIEF-Accuray Inc signs new revolving loan agreement
* Closed a new $52 million senior secured revolving loan facility with Midcap Financial Trust Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 20 Cross Country Healthcare Inc
* Cross country healthcare inc - on march 17, 2017, cross country healthcare, inc. Repaid in full its convertible senior notes - sec filing
* Cross country healthcare- convertible notes of principal amount of $25 million convertible into shares of common stock at conversion price of $7.10/ share
* Cross country healthcare- issued to holders of convertible notes aggregate of 3.2 million shares of common stock, cash in aggregate amount of about $6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Closed a new $52 million senior secured revolving loan facility with Midcap Financial Trust Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* The9 limited signs definitive agreement regarding private placement
* DeepMarkit corp - has concluded a private placement with Allstate Enterprise Consulting Limited