March 20 Cross Country Healthcare Inc

* Cross country healthcare inc - on march 17, 2017, cross country healthcare, inc. Repaid in full its convertible senior notes - sec filing

* Cross country healthcare- convertible notes of principal amount of $25 million convertible into shares of common stock at conversion price of $7.10/ share

* Cross country healthcare- issued to holders of convertible notes aggregate of 3.2 million shares of common stock, cash in aggregate amount of about $6 million