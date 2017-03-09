March 9 Crossject SA:

* FY operating loss of 7.3 million euros ($7.7 million) versus loss of 7.0 million euros year ago

* FY net loss of 6.7 million euros versus loss of 5.7 million euros year ago

* To launch 4.3 million euros capital increase; this could be raised to 5 million euros

* Says Gemmes Venture to subscribe for 75 percent of the capital increase

* Annual results for 2016, which integrate important developments (increase in 70 percent), while net consumption of cash generated by activity decreased by 10 percent