March 9 Crossject SA:
* FY operating loss of 7.3 million euros ($7.7 million)
versus loss of 7.0 million euros year ago
* FY net loss of 6.7 million euros versus loss of 5.7
million euros year ago
* To launch 4.3 million euros capital increase; this could
be raised to 5 million euros
* Says Gemmes Venture to subscribe for 75 percent of the
capital increase
* Annual results for 2016, which integrate important
developments (increase in 70 percent), while net consumption of
cash generated by activity decreased by 10 percent
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9453 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)