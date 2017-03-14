March 14 Crossrider Plc
* Agrees to acquire entire issued share capital of
Cyberghost
* CyberGhost is being acquired for a total consideration of
up to 9.2 million euros
* Of the 9.2 million euro maximum consideration, the initial
consideration is to be satisfied on closing of the acquisition
by a 3.2 million euro cash payment
to the vendor of CyberGhost and 3 million euro through the issue
of 4,057,813 options over ordinary shares in the capital of the
Company exercisable at the nominal value of the shares
* Deal includes an EBITDA based earn-out payment capped at 3
million euros
* The earn-out is payable subject to the continued
involvement of Robert Knapp, CEO and founder of CyberGhost
* CyberGhost is a leading cyber security SaaS provider, with
a focus on the provision of virtual private network solutions
* The acquisition is expected to be earnings enhancing in
the current financial year
* The acquisition is in line with the company's stated
strategy to broaden its product offering to service high growth
consumer markets, of which cyber
security is a key vertical.
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Reporting By Pamela Barbaglia)