BRIEF-Reliance Communications initiates monetisation programme for real estate properties
* Says co has initiated monetisation programme for its real estate properties Source text: (http://bit.ly/2tQJ2au) Further company coverage:
May 23 Crown Capital Partners Inc
* Crown Capital Partners announces amended debt agreement and new bridge loan financing with Petrowest Corporation
* Crown Capital Partners - has amended $15.0 million term loan agreement with petrowest corporation and completed new $12.0 million bridge loan with company
* Crown Capital Partners Inc - amended $15.0 million term loan bears a fixed interest rate of 12% per annum, compounded and payable monthly, and matures in 36 months
* Crown Capital Partners Inc - Crown Iv Lp will provide a $12.0 million bridge loan, which gives petrowest additional financial flexibility
* Crown Capital Partners Inc - bridge loan bears interest at 12% per annum and matures on november 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 21 Canadian lender Home Capital Group Inc said Berkshire Hathaway Inc will provide a new C$2 billion line of credit to its unit Home Trust Co and indirectly buy C$400 million ($300.2 million) of its common shares in a private placement.
TAIPEI, June 22 Taiwan's Foxconn will continue to pursue an acquisition of Toshiba Corp's chip business, a day after the troubled conglomerate chose a rival suitor as the preferred bidder, the head of Foxconn's Japanese unit said.