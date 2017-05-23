May 23 Crown Capital Partners Inc

* Crown Capital Partners announces amended debt agreement and new bridge loan financing with Petrowest Corporation

* Crown Capital Partners - has amended $15.0 million term loan agreement with petrowest corporation and completed new $12.0 million bridge loan with company

* Crown Capital Partners Inc - amended $15.0 million term loan bears a fixed interest rate of 12% per annum, compounded and payable monthly, and matures in 36 months

* Crown Capital Partners Inc - Crown Iv Lp will provide a $12.0 million bridge loan, which gives petrowest additional financial flexibility

* Crown Capital Partners Inc - bridge loan bears interest at 12% per annum and matures on november 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: