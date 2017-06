May 9 Crown Capital Partners Inc

* CROWN CAPITAL PARTNERS ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR Q1 2017

* QTRLY REVENUE INCREASED TO $6.8 MILLION (2016 - $5.1 MILLION)

* CROWN CAPITAL PARTNERS INC SAYS APPOINTMENT OF MICHAEL OVERVELDE TO POSITION OF SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, FINANCE AND CFO EFFECTIVE MAY 10, 2017

* CROWN CAPITAL PARTNERS INC SAYS LYLE BOLEN WILL REMAIN WITH CORPORATION IN A CONSULTING CAPACITY TO ENSURE A SMOOTH TRANSITION OF RESPONSIBILITIES

* Q1 BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: