UPDATE 1-Nestle may sell U.S. confectionery business
LONDON, June 15 Swiss food group Nestle may sell its U.S. confectionery business, which has annual sales of 900 million Swiss francs ($922.23 million), it said on Thursday.
April 26 Crown Castle International Corp
* Crown Castle International -priced its previously announced public offering of 4.750% senior notes due 2047 in an aggregate principal amount of $350 million
* Crown Castle announces pricing of senior notes offering
* Crown Castle International Corp says notes will be issued at a price equal to 99.207% of their face value to yield 4.800% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, June 15 The stock market sale of a 25 percent stake in Russian state shipping company Sovcomflot, planned for this week, has been put on hold due to adverse market conditions, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters on Thursday.
* Dollar hits June high after data backs continued Fed tightening