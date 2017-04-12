April 12 Crown Holdings Inc :

* On April 7, company entered into an amended & restated credit agreement for agreement dated December 19, 2013 - SEC filing

* Restated credit agreement provides for a $650 million dollar revolving facility, $700 million multicurrency revolving facility

* Credit agreement also provides for $50 million Canadian revolving facility, $750 million Term A loan facility, a EUR275 million term Euro facility

* Under restated credit agreement, facilities have a five-year term with a maturity date of April 7, 2022