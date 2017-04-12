BRIEF-Western Digital’s Sandisk subsidiaries seek injunctive relief against Toshiba
* Western Digital’s Sandisk subsidiaries seek injunctive relief against Toshiba corporation in the Superior Court of California
April 12 Crown Holdings Inc :
* On April 7, company entered into an amended & restated credit agreement for agreement dated December 19, 2013 - SEC filing
* Restated credit agreement provides for a $650 million dollar revolving facility, $700 million multicurrency revolving facility
* Credit agreement also provides for $50 million Canadian revolving facility, $750 million Term A loan facility, a EUR275 million term Euro facility
* Under restated credit agreement, facilities have a five-year term with a maturity date of April 7, 2022 Source text : (bit.ly/2oA20Df) Further company coverage:
* Portion of OSC fines goes towards class action settlement (Adds details on payments to OSC and investors in class action)
SAO PAULO, June 14 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA , Brazil's largest lender by market value, said on Wednesday it had formed a credit intelligence venture with Banco Bradesco SA, Banco Santander, Banco do Brasil and Caixa Economica Federal.