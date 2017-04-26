UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 26 Crown Resorts Ltd
* issued a total of 14 million options to acquire a like number of fully paid shares in crown.
* options are unquoted options and have been issued to john alexander and a small number of senior executives
* under terms of options, any shares to be delivered on vesting and exercise of options issued to john alexander must have been purchased on-market
* Exercise price of each option is $11.431 less amount per share of special dividends and capital returns
* shareholder approval is not required for issue. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources