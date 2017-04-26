April 26 Crown Resorts Ltd

* issued a total of 14 million options to acquire a like number of fully paid shares in crown.

* options are unquoted options and have been issued to john alexander and a small number of senior executives

* under terms of options, any shares to be delivered on vesting and exercise of options issued to john alexander must have been purchased on-market

* Exercise price of each option is $11.431 less amount per share of special dividends and capital returns

* shareholder approval is not required for issue. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: