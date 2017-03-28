UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 29 Crown Resorts Ltd
* Entered into a cash-settled equity swap in respect of its shareholding in Melco Crown Entertainment Limited
* Cash-settled equity swap referencing 12.0 MLN MCE ADSs
* Price hedge under swap transaction has been set at US$18.05 per MCE ADS
* Swap transaction provides price hedge in respect of any future sale of MCE shares equivalent to number of MCE ADSs referenced in swap transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources