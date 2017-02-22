UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 23 Crown Resorts Ltd
* for half year ended 31 december 2016 crown reported a net profit of $354.0 million, compared to $200.7 million in prior comparable period
* hy revenues $ 1.77bln versus $1.88 billion a year ago
* interim dividend 30.0 cents per share
* directors have declared special dividend of 83 cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources