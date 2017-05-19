UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 19 Cryomax Cooling System Corp :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$57.1 million in total for 2016
* Says ex-dividend date June 6
* Last date before book closure June 7 with book closure period from June 8 to June 12
* Record date June 12
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Qrd72P
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources