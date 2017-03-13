March 13 Cryoport Inc

* Cryoport revenue continues to climb, reporting 53 pct growth for the quarter ended December 31, 2016

* Cryoport Inc - net loss attributable to common stockholders for three month ended December 31, 2016 was $0.25 per share

* Cryoport Inc - qtrly revenue increased 53 pct to $2.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: