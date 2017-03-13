BRIEF-Perficient Inc sees Q2 GAAP earnings per share to be in range of $0.05 to $0.07
March 13 Cryoport Inc
* Cryoport revenue continues to climb, reporting 53 pct growth for the quarter ended December 31, 2016
* Cryoport Inc - net loss attributable to common stockholders for three month ended December 31, 2016 was $0.25 per share
* Cryoport Inc - qtrly revenue increased 53 pct to $2.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Orbcomm Inc - issued and sold to Inthinc Holdings, Llc,1.6 million shares of co's common at a purchase price of $9.66 per share - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2twLtyO Further company coverage:
* Home Capital Group Inc - aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity $1.08 billion as of june 15 versus $1.11 billion as of june 14