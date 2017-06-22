June 22 Crystal Peak Minerals Inc:
* Crystal Peak announces convertible loan agreement with
EMR
* Crystal Peak Minerals Inc - entered into a convertible
loan agreement with emr capital investment
* Crystal Peak Minerals Inc - pursuant to aggrement EMR
will lend Crystal Peak U.S.$12 million
* Crystal Peak Minerals Inc - loan will mature in 18 months
from date of issuance, and will bear interest at rate of 12pct,
compounded quarterly
* Crystal Peak Minerals- to use funds received from loan to
fund continuing development program for its specialty fertilizer
project on sevier playa
