UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 16 Crystal Rock Holdings Inc
* Crystal Rock Holdings Inc announces financial results for its fiscal first quarter ended January 31, 2017
* Crystal Rock Holdings Inc - total sales for Q1 decreased $1.4 million to $14.7 million
* Crystal Rock Holdings Inc qtrly loss per share $0.00 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources