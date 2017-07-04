BRIEF-Alexion reaches funding agreement with NICE and NHS England for Strensiq
* Says has reached national funding agreement with NICE & NHS England based on Managed Access Agreement
July 4 CSC Financial Co Ltd:
* Updates on dispute with Yu Xiaofeng over margin financing and securities lending business
* Co recently received a notice of response issued by Beijing Arbitration Commission
* "Company believes that arbitration application will not have a material impact on its financial position"
* In arbitration application, Yu Xiaofeng requested for a sum of approximately rmb38.16 million in damages Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says net asset value on June 30, 2017, was SEK 94.4 billion, or SEK 217/share, an increase during first half of year of SEK 26/share or by 16% including reinvested dividend
MOSCOW, July 5 Russia's largest natural gas producer Gazprom plans to issue a Eurobond in Swiss francs in July, two financial market sources told Reuters on Wednesday.