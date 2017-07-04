July 4 CSC Financial Co Ltd:

* Updates on dispute with Yu Xiaofeng over margin financing and securities lending business

* Co recently received a notice of response issued by Beijing Arbitration Commission

* "Company believes that arbitration application will not have a material impact on its financial position"

* In arbitration application, Yu Xiaofeng requested for a sum of approximately rmb38.16 million in damages