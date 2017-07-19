FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 19, 2017 / 2:08 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-CSG Systems entered into management system agreement with charter

July 19 (Reuters) - Charter Communications Inc

* CSG Systems International - on July 17, CSG entered into new consolidated CSG master subscriber management system agreement with charter - SEC filing

* CSG Systems International-new CSG master subscriber management system agreement with charter supersedes all previous agreements with charter, Time Warner

* CSG Systems International - new agreement is effective August 1, 2017 and extends CSG's contractual relationship with charter (an additional 2 years)

* CSG Systems-agreement covers Time Warner customer accounts serviced by CSG, now owned by charter (additional 4.5 years) through Dec. 31, 2021

* CSG Systems International Inc - in addition, charter has option to extend new agreement for an additional one-year term

* CSG Systems International- under new agreement, CSG provided charter a pricing discount in-line with extended contract term through December 31, 2021

* CSG Systems International - as a result, CSG expects its revenues from charter under new agreement to be relatively consistent on a go forward basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

