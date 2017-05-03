May 3 CSG Systems International Inc:

* CSG Systems International reports results for first quarter 2017

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.62

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.62

* Q1 revenue rose 3 percent to $192.5 million

* CSG Systems International Inc sees 2017 revenues $765 - $785 million

* CSG Systems International Inc sees 2017 gaap eps $1.93 - $2.09

* CSG Systems International Inc sees 2017 non-gaap EPS $2.45 - $2.59

* CSG Systems International Inc sees 2017 non-gaap adjusted EBITDA $171 - $179 million

* CSG Systems International Inc sees 2017 cash flows from operating activities $105 - $125 million