BRIEF-AURVISTA GOLD TO INCREASE FINANCING UP TO MAXIMUM OF $10 MLN
* AURVISTA GOLD TO INCREASE FINANCING UP TO A MAXIMUM OF $10 MILLION
May 3 CSG Systems International Inc:
* CSG Systems International reports results for first quarter 2017
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.62
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.62
* Q1 revenue rose 3 percent to $192.5 million
* CSG Systems International Inc sees 2017 revenues $765 - $785 million
* CSG Systems International Inc sees 2017 gaap eps $1.93 - $2.09
* CSG Systems International Inc sees 2017 non-gaap EPS $2.45 - $2.59
* CSG Systems International Inc sees 2017 non-gaap adjusted EBITDA $171 - $179 million
* CSG Systems International Inc sees 2017 cash flows from operating activities $105 - $125 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* AURVISTA GOLD TO INCREASE FINANCING UP TO A MAXIMUM OF $10 MILLION
* Discover financial services - credit card delinquency rate 1.58 percent at may end versus 1.60 percent at april end - sec filing
* Dow up 0.03 pct, S&P down 0.11 pct, Nasdaq down 0.05 pct (Updates to early afternoon)