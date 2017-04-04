April 4 CSG Systems International Inc:
* Says currently generates material portion of its revenues
from Charter Corporation, which acquired Time Warner Cable in
May 2016
* In connection with acquisition, Time Warner master
subscriber management agreement was assigned to Charter
* Current agreement with Charter runs through December 31,
2019
* Combined Charter/Time Warner revenues represented about
21% of CSG's total revenues for year ended December 31, 2016
* Time Warner agreement was scheduled to expire on March 31
- sec filing
* On March 30, 2017, Time Warner agreement was amended to
provide for a one-month extension through April 30, 2017
Source text: (bit.ly/2nAtLag)
