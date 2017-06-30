June 30 CSG Systems International Inc
* CSG Systems International - On June 29, co amended Time
Warner agreement to provide for additional one-month extension
through July 31 - SEC Filing
* CSG Systems International - Parties continue to finalize
terms relating to new long-term charter consolidated master
subscriber management system agreement
* CSG Systems International Inc - Current agreement with
charter runs through December 31, 2019
* CSG Systems - Long-term charter master subscriber
management system agreement will provide products, services
covering both accounts under one master agreement
