Feb 28 Csi Compressco Lp
* CSI Compressco LP announces fourth quarter and full year
2016 results
* CSI Compressco LP qtrly loss per share per diluted common
unit $0.36
* Q4 revenue $82.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $71.7 million
* CSI Compressco LP says 2017 business plan calls for $15.0
million to $30.0 million of total capital expenditures
* Csi Compressco LP - Q4 equipment sales orders received
totaling $20.3 million
* CSI Compressco LP - "enter 2017 seeing what we believe are
early signs of recovery throughout oil and gas industry"
