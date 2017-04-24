BRIEF-Maya Gold and Silver appoints Noureddine Mokaddem CEO
* Board appointed René Branchaud as Chairman of Board and Noureddine Mokaddem President and Chief Executive Officer of co
April 24 CSI Compressco Lp:
* CSI Compressco - general partner of CSI Compressco Lp declared cash distribution attributable to quarter ended March 31, 2017 of $0.1875 per outstanding common unit
* CSI Compressco Lp - cash distribution of $0.1875 per outstanding common unit, is a $0.1900 reduction from previous quarterly distribution
* Internet of Things Inc. signs Letter of Intent to acquire Weather Telematics Inc.
* Announced four internal appointments and two new additions to its Distribution and Business Development Group