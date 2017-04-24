April 24 CSI Compressco Lp:

* CSI Compressco - general partner of CSI Compressco Lp declared cash distribution attributable to quarter ended March 31, 2017 of $0.1875 per outstanding common unit

* CSI Compressco Lp - cash distribution of $0.1875 per outstanding common unit, is a $0.1900 reduction from previous quarterly distribution