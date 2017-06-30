June 30 Csi Properties Ltd-

* Total revenue for group was hk$1,868.3 million, compared with hk$2,201.5 million for year ended 31 march 2016

* ‍ board has recommended payment of a final dividend of 1.62 hong kong cents per share for year ended 31 march 2017​

* For year ended 31 march 2017, group reported a consolidated profit attributable to equity shareholders of company of hk$1,346.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: