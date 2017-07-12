FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
16 hours ago
BRIEF-CSL says new data demonstrate prophylactic treatment with idelvion reduces bleed frequency
#Economy
#Brexit
#Trump
#Syria
#Wimbledon
Sections
Featured
'No whistling, just ticking' - EU pushes on Brexit talks
the road to Brexit
'No whistling, just ticking' - EU pushes on Brexit talks
You can get economics right
Commentary
You can get economics right
After dieselgate, VW loosens reins on carmaking empire
autos
After dieselgate, VW loosens reins on carmaking empire
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 12, 2017 / 1:20 PM / 16 hours ago

BRIEF-CSL says new data demonstrate prophylactic treatment with idelvion reduces bleed frequency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - CSL Ltd:

* Says new data demonstrate prophylactic treatment with idelvion reduces bleed frequency

* Says data shows idelvion has potential to positively impact patients with haemophilia B

* CSL - additional data shows idelvion prophylaxis regimens result in high rates of compliance, reduced consumption compared with previous fix

* CSL Ltd - additional data shows that idelvion prophylaxis regimens result in improvement in paediatric health-related quality of life Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.