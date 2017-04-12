April 12 Csl Ltd-

* Has become aware that Shire Viropharma has filed a complaint in us district court for district of delaware

* CSL remains highly confident that csl830 does not infringe any valid claim of shire viropharma patent and will vigorously defend against claims

* Complaint alleging infringement of a newly granted us patent in connection with a method of treating hereditary angioedema Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: