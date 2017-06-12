UPDATE 3-Diageo to buy George Clooney's Casamigos tequila for up to $1 bln
* Analysts question if Casamigos can sustain pace of growth (Adds analyst comments, Diageo shares)
June 12 CSL Ltd:
* CSL to acquire majority stake in chinese plasma fractionator Wuhan Zhong Yuan Rui De Biologicals Products Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Analysts question if Casamigos can sustain pace of growth (Adds analyst comments, Diageo shares)
LONDON, June 22 Mytaxi, the ride hailing app owned by German carmaker Daimler, has agreed to buy a Romanian rival as part of efforts to create a pan-European service to take on Uber.
PARIS, June 22 Airbus said two Iranian privately owned airlines on Thursday had committed to buying 73 planes in a last-minute flurry of deals for the European planemaker at the Paris Airshow.