May 24 CSP Inc

* Csp inc. Reports second-quarter fiscal 2017 financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.11

* Q2 revenue $25.3 million versus $27.1 million

* Csp inc says gross margin for q2 of fiscal 2017 decreased to 22.5% from 23.3% for prior-year period

* Csp inc says second-quarter sales were down 6.7%, primarily due to timing of shipments at u.s. Business in technology solutions division Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: