March 20 Cspc Pharmaceutical Group Ltd

* Fy profit attributable to shareholders hk$2.10 billion versus hk$1.67 billion

* Fy revenue hk$ 12.37 billion versus hk$11.39 billion

* Subsequent to the end of the reporting period, a final dividend in respect of the year ended 31 dec 2016 of hk12 cents