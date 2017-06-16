PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 22
June 22 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 16 CSRA Inc:
* CSRA Inc - co entered into second amendment to credit agreement, which amended the credit agreement, dated as of november 27, 2015
* CSRA - amendment provides for an increase of $183.7 million in unpaid principal balance of term loan b facility to a total of $650 million - sec filing
* CSRA - additional borrowings under term loan b facility immediately applied to repay $180.6 million of unpaid principal balance of term loan a1 facility
* CSRA - borrowings applied to also pay accrued, unpaid interest on amounts repaid on term loan a1 facility,term loan b facility, related costs
* CSRA- as amended, credit deal provides for qtrly payments of principal on term loan b facility of $500,000 commencing sept 30, 2017 through dec 31, 2022 Source text - bit.ly/2safNBM Further company coverage:
June 22 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TOKYO, June 22 Takata Corp will seek bankruptcy protection from creditors on Monday, two sources said, as the Japanese company faces billions of dollars in liabilities stemming from the biggest recall in automotive history.
June 21 Home Capital Group Inc said Berkshire Hathaway Inc will indirectly buy C$400 million ($300.2 million) of its common shares in a private placement and provide a new C$2 billion line of credit to Home Trust Company.