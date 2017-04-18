BRIEF-MINEWORX ANNOUNCES E-WASTE JV WITH ENVIROLEACH TECHNOLOGIES
April 18 Csra Inc
* CSRA wins $58 million contract to support the EPA's high performance computing systems
* Will support EPA'S high performance computing systems and environmental modeling and visualization laboratory projects
* Will also provide technical support of projects involving scientific computing
* To be responsible for provisioning, maintaining, supporting EPA'S HPC environment, as well as scientific visualization hardware, software
* TG Therapeutics, Inc. Announces follow-up data for combination of TGR-1202 (umbralisib) plus ibrutinib in patients with relapsed or refractory cll and mcl at the 14th international conference on malignant lymphoma
* CIBC Mellon says relocates Toronto head office to One York