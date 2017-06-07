BRIEF-Independent Bank Corp says Maurice Sullivan to retire from board - sec filing
* Independent Bank Corp says Maurice Sullivan to retire from board of directors of both company and Rockland Trust - SEC filing
June 7 CSRA Inc:
* CSRA wins $61 million task order to support aircraft carriers
* Under task order, Co will provide full range of acquisition program support services to PEO aircraft carriers and its program offices PMS 312, PMS 378, PMS 379
* Secured five-year, SeaPort-e task order with Naval Sea Systems Command to continue Co's support of Program Executive Officer Aircraft Carriers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Saudi royals and clerics pledge loyalty (Adds Saudis pledge allegiance)
* Eco-Stim Energy Solutions - all obligations under note agreement with Ft Sof VII Holdings, Llc, notes issued to fir tree deemed paid, been terminated