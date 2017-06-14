BRIEF-Accenture reports Q3 earnings per share $1.05
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
June 14 Csw Industrials Inc
* Q4 earnings per share $0.17 - sec filing
* Q4 revenue $87.4 million versus $76.3 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.40, revenue view $80.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* In fiscal 2018, co expects capital expenditures to be about $8 to $10 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
LAGOS, June 22 Nigerian shares extended falls for the second day as sentiment started to weaken amid the possibility that index provider MSCI will downgrade Nigeria later in the year.
* Hydropothecary receives expanded cannabis production and sales licence and approval for two new buildings