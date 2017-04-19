BRIEF-Nucor expects Q2 profit in range of $1.00-$1.05/shr
* Nucor corp - expects q2 results to be in range of $1.00 to $1.05 per diluted share
April 19 CSX Corp-
* CSX Corporation announces first quarter earnings
* Q1 earnings per share $0.39
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.51 excluding items
* CSX Corp says revenue for quarter increased 10 percent
* Q1 revenue view $2.76 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* linde North America-new production jv with Air Products to build a large-scale air separation unit and industrial gas liquefier in glenmont, NY
June 15 Nike Inc said on Thursday it would cut about 2 percent of its global workforce as part of efforts to simplify its organizational structure, that will bring down its business segments to four from six.