UPDATE 1-Greek bond yields fall to lowest in almost a month on debt deal
* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr
March 6 Csx Corp
* CSX names Hunter Harrison as chief executive officer
* Says Harrison replaces Michael Ward, who announced his decision to retire as chairman and CEO on February 21, 2017
* Reached an agreement with Mantle Ridge LP, an investment firm formed by Paul Hilal, to reconstitute company's board of directors
* CSX shareholders to vote on proposed reimbursement in respect of foregone compensation of harrison at upcoming annual meeting of shareholders
* named Hunter Harrison as chief executive officer, effective immediately
* CSX has appointed five new directors to its board of directors, mutually agreed upon by CSX and Mantle Ridge and effective immediately
* In addition, three incumbent CSX directors intend to complete their service for board at or before conclusion of 2017 annual meeting
* As part of his compensation, Harrison will receive an award of incentive options to purchase 9 million shares of Co at current trading price
* CSX's current presiding director, Edward Kelly, III, will become chairman of board and hilal will become vice chairman
* Says previously convened special meeting of shareholders will not be held
* Harrison indicated that he will resign after 2017 annual meeting if reimbursement and tax indemnity are not provided by CSX
* Says "CSX board does not intend to make a recommendation to shareholders on matters being put forward for a vote"
* To facilitate Harrison's separation from CP, Mantle Ridge agreed to protect Harrison on interim basis with respect to $84 million compensation
* Goldman, Sachs & Co. And UBS Securities LLC are serving as financial advisors to CSX
* Size of board will be 13 members
* To seek shareholder input for requested payment of $84 million compensation, benefits forfeited by Harrison for separation from Canadian Pacific Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr
* Gold prices mark weakest since May 24 * Silver on track for biggest weekly fall since early May * Palladium on track for first weekly decline in four (Updates prices) By Nithin ThomasPrasad BENGALURU, June 16 Gold prices hit a three-week low on Friday and were on track for a second weekly fall, dragged down as upbeat U.S. economic data supported the dollar. The dollar index firmed after data showed the number of Americans filing for unemployment ben
HELSINKI, June 16 Finnish mobile game and animation studio Rovio, maker of the Angry Birds game, said it could list on the stock exchange in the future, while declining comment on a media report that China's Tencent Holdings was looking to acquire the company.