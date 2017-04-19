BRIEF-Nucor expects Q2 profit in range of $1.00-$1.05/shr
* Nucor corp - expects q2 results to be in range of $1.00 to $1.05 per diluted share
April 19 CSX Corp:
* Qtrly revenue $2,869 million versus $2,618 million
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.51 excluding items
* CSX Corp - in march 2017, company reduced its management workforce by 765 employees through an involuntary separation program with enhanced benefits
* CSX Corp - cash expenditures, most of which will take place in Q2 2017, will total approximately $90 million primarily related to one-time severance costs
* CSX Corp qtrly gaap earnings per share $0.39
* linde North America-new production jv with Air Products to build a large-scale air separation unit and industrial gas liquefier in glenmont, NY
June 15 Nike Inc said on Thursday it would cut about 2 percent of its global workforce as part of efforts to simplify its organizational structure, that will bring down its business segments to four from six.