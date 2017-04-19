April 19 CSX Corp:

* Qtrly revenue $2,869 million versus $2,618 million

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.51 excluding items

* CSX Corp - in march 2017, company reduced its management workforce by 765 employees through an involuntary separation program with enhanced benefits

* CSX Corp - cash expenditures, most of which will take place in Q2 2017, will total approximately $90 million primarily related to one-time severance costs

* CSX Corp qtrly gaap earnings per share $0.39