UPDATE 1-Britain's Liberty House submits revised bid for Australia's Arrium
* Liberty submits bid, says "passionate" about Arrium turnaround
May 5 CSX Corp
* Csx corp -effective may 1, carolyn sizemore retired from position as controller of csx and was succeeded by andrew glassman Source text (bit.ly/2qMgm0S) Further company coverage:
* Liberty submits bid, says "passionate" about Arrium turnaround
* PerkinElmer to acquire Euroimmun for approximately $1.3 billion
TOKYO, June 19 Japanese stocks hit two-week highs on Monday, as the dollar's steady performance against the yen fuelled buying of futures, while Nomura Real Estate dived after saying Japan Post was no longer considering buying a stake in the property company.