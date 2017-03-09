March 9 Ctac Nv:

* Increases dividend to 0.07 euros per share

* FY revenue 86.2 million euros ($90.85 million) versus 86.1 million euros year ago

* Outlook for 2017 excellent

* FY net income 2.6 million euros versus 2.4 million euros year ago

* Ctac expects net result for 2017 to be considerably higher than in 2016

* FY operating income 3.1 million euros versus 3.4 million euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/2mE2RBw Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9489 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)