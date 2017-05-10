BRIEF-National Agricultural Holdings updates on resumption conditions by stock exchange
* Received a letter from stock exchange, in which stock exchange stated resumption conditions
May 10 Ctac Nv:
* Q1 TURNOVER EUR 20.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 21.2 MILLION YEAR AGO
* FORECAST REITERATED: BARRING EXTRAORDINARY EXOGENOUS CIRCUMSTANCES, CTAC EXPECTS ITS 2017 RESULT TO BE CONSIDERABLY HIGHER THAN IN 2016
* Q1 NET PROFIT EUR 0.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 0.4 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 OPERATING RESULT 3.5% HIGHER AT € 0.6 MILLION Source text: bit.ly/2piDo3n Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Received a letter from stock exchange, in which stock exchange stated resumption conditions
* D-Box Technologies announces a 23% increase in revenue and a positive net income for its fourth quarter
WASHINGTON, June 19 The U.S. Supreme Court's unanimous backing on Monday of a ruling by the country's top patent court was a rare instance of agreement with a body whose decisions in that specialized area it regularly overturns.