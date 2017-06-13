BRIEF-Cnp Assurances signs partnership with Concilio
* SIGNS PARTNERSHIP WITH CONCILIO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 13 CTBC Financial Holding Co Ltd
* Says its insurance unit plans to issue T$15 billion ($496.23 million) bonds
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2rd4KVv (Please cut and paste the link into a browser to see the release)
Further company coverage: ($1 = 30.2280 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* SIGNS PARTNERSHIP WITH CONCILIO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 22 AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO KGAA:
SINGAPORE, June 22 (IFR) - Chinese high-yield property bonds gapped out 5bp-10bp despite a strong pushback from Dalian Wanda Group against rumours that Chinese banks had ordered the sale of its bonds.