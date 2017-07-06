July 6 Computer Task Group Inc-
* CTG announces 10b5-1 plan to facilitate continued share
repurchases
* Computer Task Group Inc - company had approximately $5.5
million available under its outstanding repurchase authorization
as of June 30, 2017
* Computer Task Group Inc - has extended its systematic
repurchase plan under rule 10b5-1 of securities and exchange
commission
* Computer Task Group Inc - plan is effective from july 7,
2017 until day following company's release of its 2017 q2
financial results
* Computer Task Group - plan enables shares to be purchased
during otherwise self-imposed blackout period between
quarter-end, reporting of co's financial results
