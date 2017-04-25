Italy - Factors to watch on June 16
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.
April 25 Cti Biopharma Corp:
* Servier and CTI biopharma expand license and collaboration agreement to develop and commercialize Pixuvri
* Servier will commercialize Pixuvri in all markets except the US
* Will retain rights to commercialize Pixuvri in the US
* Servier will pay Co 12 million euros ($13.0 million) with potential for Co to receive eur 76 million in additional sales and regulatory milestone payments as well as royalties on net product sales Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9201 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.
* Asia ex-Japan flat, Nikkei jumps; both set for weekly losses
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_06162017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: RBI Deputy Governor S.S. Mundra at an event in New Delhi. 10:00 am: Junior Consumer Affairs Minister C.R. Chaudhary, HCL Infosystems Executive Vice Chairman & MD S. Premkumar at an even