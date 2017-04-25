April 25 Cti Biopharma Corp:

* Servier and CTI biopharma expand license and collaboration agreement to develop and commercialize Pixuvri

* Servier will commercialize Pixuvri in all markets except the US

* Will retain rights to commercialize Pixuvri in the US

* Servier will pay Co 12 million euros ($13.0 million) with potential for Co to receive eur 76 million in additional sales and regulatory milestone payments as well as royalties on net product sales