May 9 CTI Engineering Co Ltd:

* Says it will purchase 33,298,824 shares of Waterman Group Plc, for 46.6 million pounds

* Says it will hold 100 percent stake in Waterman Group, up from 0

* Says takeover bid is expected to take effective from middle June till early July

Source text in Japanese:

