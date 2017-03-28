BRIEF-Astro Malaysia Holdings says "in the immediate term, subscription revenue is expected to be flat"
* "In the immediate term, subscription revenue is expected to be flat" Source text : (http://bit.ly/2t0ZG7Q) Further company coverage:
March 28 CTL Inc :
* Says it raised 6.0 billion won in private place of 4.3 million shares of the company as of March 28
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/DCziK1
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* "In the immediate term, subscription revenue is expected to be flat" Source text : (http://bit.ly/2t0ZG7Q) Further company coverage:
TEL AVIV, June 14 Six international companies and funds have made it to the second round of bidding for buyout group Permira's 61.3 percent stake in Israeli irrigation firm Netafim, Israel's Calcalist financial newspaper said on Wednesday.
* Says its stock will begin trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) Mothers on June 15, 2017, under the symbol "3986"