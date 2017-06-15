GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks rise, oil languishes near 10-month low on glut fears
* Sterling holds gains after BOE economist signals rate hike vote
June 15 Ctrip.Com International Ltd-
* Ctrip enters into exchange agreements with holders of convertible senior notes
* Ctrip.com international ltd - company will exchange approximately us$327.2 million aggregate principal amount of outstanding 2018 notes
* Ctrip.com - will exchange 2018 notes for about 8.3 million adss of co, cash amount inclusive of accrued and unpaid interest on 2018 notes
* Ctrip.com - expects to receive cash consideration from termination which is expected to be higher than cash amount paid to relevant holders of 2018 notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Berkshire Hathaway to buy C$400 mln of Home Capital's shares
June 22 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.