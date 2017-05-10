UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 10 Ctrip.Com International Ltd
* Ctrip reports unaudited first quarter of 2017 financial results
* Q1 revenue RMB 6.1 billion versus I/B/E/S view RMB 5.98 billion
* Ctrip.com International Ltd says for Q2 of 2017, company expects net revenue growth to continue at a year-on-year rate of approximately 40%-45%
* Qtrly diluted earnings per ADS were RMB0.15
* Qtrly non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS were RMB1.09 (us$0.16)
* Ctrip.com International Ltd says gross margin was 80% for q1 of 2017, compared to 73% in same period in 2016, and 78% in previous period
* Ctrip.com International Ltd says diluted earnings per ADS was $0.02 for Q1 of 2017
* Ctrip.com International Ltd says for Q2 of 2017, company expects net revenue growth to continue at a year-on-year rate of approximately 40% to 45% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources