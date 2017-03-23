March 23 CTS Eventim

* CTS eventim plans record dividend

* Management expects further growth in 2017 financial year.

* Record dividend of EUR 0.98 per share includes a basic dividend of EUR 0.50 and a special dividend of EUR 0.48

* Group earnings grow by 6.2 percent to EUR94.6 million

* Earnings per share at EUR0.99

* Distribution of EUR94.1 million to shareholders planned

* Intention is also to maintain policy of distributing 50 percent of group consolidated net income as a basic dividend

* In past 2016 financial year, CTS group generated EUR 94.6 million in group consolidated net income

* Current financial year will see CTS group continuing to rigorously pursue its international growth strategy

* Based on that strategy, management expects further growth in 2017 financial year.