BRIEF-Moneta confirms target of CET1 ratio at 15.5 percent
* says, based on the announcement made by the Czech National Bank to increase countercyclical capital buffer rate, confirms to keep current management target of cet1 ratio at 15.5 percent
April 27 Cu Bancorp
* Cu bancorp reports record first quarter earnings of $7.8 million
* Q1 earnings per share $0.42
* Q1 revenue rose 10.4 percent
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.39, revenue view $28.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Cu bancorp - net interest income totaled $26.2 million for q1 of 2017, an increase of $2.7 million or 11.6% from q1 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* says, based on the announcement made by the Czech National Bank to increase countercyclical capital buffer rate, confirms to keep current management target of cet1 ratio at 15.5 percent
June 15 A federal jury on Thursday delivered a mixed verdict for three former Nomura Holdings Inc traders accused by the U.S. Department of Justice of lying to customers about the prices of mortgage bonds they bought and sold.
June 15 MetLife Inc shareholders have approved the company's compensation for executives and sided with directors in rejecting a proposal that would make it easier for shareholders to call special meetings, the company said in a filing on Thursday.