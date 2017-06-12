BRIEF-Wockhardt, units settle commercial litigation with Teva Pharma, Cephalon
* Says co, units settle with teva and its affiliate a commercial litigation in high court, london
June 12 CU Medical Systems Inc :
* Says 2.6 billion won worth of its 3rd series convertible bonds have been converted into 904,965 shares of the co, at 2,873 won/share
* Says listing date of new shares is June 28
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/Fah0t4
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Seattle Genetics Inc - fda notified co on June 21, IND for vadastuximab talirine has been placed on hold - SEC filing
* OraSure Technologies appoints Mara G. Aspinall to board of directors