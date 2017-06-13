Oil keeps a lid on European shares, Novartis drives health stocks
* UK's Imagination Tech puts itself up for sale, shares bounce
June 13 CU Medical Systems Inc :
* Says 500 million won worth of its 3rd series convertible bonds have been converted into 174,034 shares of the co, at 2,873 won/share
* Says listing date of new shares is June 28
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/Z0Hz4e
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it signed a 111.08 billion won contract with Suzhou Guang'ao healthcare Co., Ltd to provide medicine ODF in China
* XINTELA PARTICIPATES IN MULTI-MILLION, GOVERNMENT FUNDED INITIATIVE TO FORM A CELL AND GENE THERAPY RESEARCH CENTER