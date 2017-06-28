June 28 Cub Elecparts Inc :

* Says co will pay cash dividend of T$8.5 per share and stock dividend of T$1 per share for 2016

* Ex-dividend and ex-right date Oct. 12

* Last date before book closure Oct. 13 with book closure period from Oct. 14 to Oct. 18

* Record date Oct. 18

* Cash div payment date is Dec. 6

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/K6FsBz ; goo.gl/hMfeo7

